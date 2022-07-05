CVA Family Office LLC Has $358,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 249,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

