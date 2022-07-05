CVA Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.80.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.