CVA Family Office LLC Increases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1,968.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

