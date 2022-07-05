CVA Family Office LLC Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $296.26 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.77 and a 200 day moving average of $359.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

