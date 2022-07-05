CVA Family Office LLC Invests $167,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Finally, Castellan Group grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.22. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47.

