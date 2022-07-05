CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.76.

ROK opened at $198.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

