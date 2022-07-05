CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 185 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $204.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.50.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

