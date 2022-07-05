CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $9,420,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 28.3% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $95.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

