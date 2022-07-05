CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 250 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in S&P Global by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in S&P Global by 25.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 236.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 128.6% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $343.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.