CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,618,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after buying an additional 543,791 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

