CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

Shares of ADI opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

