CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,396,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,183,000 after buying an additional 215,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.88 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day moving average is $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.