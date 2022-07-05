CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 214,973 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

