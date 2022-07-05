CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Cintas by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cintas by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $376.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

