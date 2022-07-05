CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.05.

Elevance Health stock opened at $485.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.51 and a 200-day moving average of $474.56. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

