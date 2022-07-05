CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in HP by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded HP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,219 shares of company stock worth $586,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.