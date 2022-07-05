CVA Family Office LLC Sells 395 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 107,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 117.7% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 164.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

TXN stock opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

