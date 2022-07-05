CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 21.3% in June

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CVD Equipment in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

