CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 292 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

NYSE UPS opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

