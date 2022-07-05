CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 119.7% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day moving average is $147.97. The stock has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.