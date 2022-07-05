CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after purchasing an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,999,000 after purchasing an additional 545,124 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,354,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.72. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $318,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,116.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,434,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,165 shares of company stock worth $8,316,271 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

