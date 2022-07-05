CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,168.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,209.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,751.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $63.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,528.75.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

