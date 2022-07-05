CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,168.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,209.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,751.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $63.21 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,528.75.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

