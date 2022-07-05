Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Exponent stock opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.56. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.76.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

