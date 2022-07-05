Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSB opened at $187.02 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $189.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

PSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

