Cwm LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,738,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period.

IGV stock opened at $274.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.28 and its 200-day moving average is $323.51. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

