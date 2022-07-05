Cwm LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $213.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

