Cwm LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRDM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 765.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

FRDM stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15.

