Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Update

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of CYTH stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.61. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $10.18.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 915.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.71%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
