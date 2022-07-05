Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,384,000 after purchasing an additional 169,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,663,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.66. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

