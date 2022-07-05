Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,112 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

