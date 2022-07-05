D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

