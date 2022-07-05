D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DHI shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.81.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

