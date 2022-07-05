DA Davidson Weighs in on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Umpqua’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

UMPQ stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Umpqua has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Umpqua by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 733,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

