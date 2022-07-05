Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Up 30.8% in June

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTSS opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

