Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Up 30.8% in June

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:DTSS opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.
About Datasea (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datasea (DTSS)
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.