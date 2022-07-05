Datto (NYSE:MSP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Datto stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. Datto has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.27.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Datto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.57 million. Research analysts expect that Datto will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $34,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 76,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,631,641.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,876.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,767,623. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth about $45,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,445 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth about $27,493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth about $11,686,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 625,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 423,408 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

