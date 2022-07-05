Defender Capital LLC. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.8% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Intel by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 159,958 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 25,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

