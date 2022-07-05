Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$35.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC set a C$41.50 target price on shares of Definity Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$33.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.43. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$35.86.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.0499999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

