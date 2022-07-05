Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 191,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

