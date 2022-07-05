Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

VIG opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

