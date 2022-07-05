DFSocial Gaming Price Tops $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $106,224.25 and approximately $50.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00149012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00093874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016104 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

