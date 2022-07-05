Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $160.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.39.

FANG opened at $121.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its 200 day moving average is $131.49. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $261,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

