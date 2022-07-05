Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $160.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.39.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $121.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 13,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 148,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 114,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

