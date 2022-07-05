Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $246.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.63.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

