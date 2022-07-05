Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in June

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,782,800 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 1,327,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 849.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $61.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79.

Get Dollarama alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLMAF. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.