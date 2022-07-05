Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

