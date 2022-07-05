Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

