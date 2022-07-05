Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day moving average is $106.69. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

