Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,665,000 after buying an additional 106,732 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,207,000 after buying an additional 257,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,833,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 611.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after buying an additional 388,300 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

