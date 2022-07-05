Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dynatrace stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.85, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $1,660,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

